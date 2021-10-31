No. 1 Georgia vs. Missouri odds heading into game week

The CFP will release the first rankings of the 2021 season and the Georgia Bulldogs will likely be at the top. The current undisputed No. 1 will look to avoid a slip-up out of the gate when they host the Missouri Tigers at Sanford Stadium in Week 10. Kickoff is set for noon ET, but the TV channel is still to be determined for the game.

The Bulldogs continue to sit comfortably in a league of their very own this season. Undefeated with an 8-0 record, they have already clinched the SEC East with ease. After a huge blowout win over the rival Florida Gators in Week 9, it’s going to take their opponent to perform well above the level at which they’re used to playing in order to stymie their win streak.

Missouri is a great test for the Dawgs. Currently a .500 team, they will have plenty left to prove after a much-needed 37-28 win over Vanderbilt. A player to definitely keep an eye on will be running back Tyler Badie, following a massive 31-carry, 254 yard showing.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Georgia -39

Total: 61.5

