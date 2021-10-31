 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 7 Oregon vs. Washington odds heading into game week

The Ducks are headed to Husky Stadium in Week 10.

By Derek Hryn
A general view of the Washington Huskies Band practicing before the game between the Washington Huskies and the Montana Grizzlies at Husky Stadium on September 4, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Oregon Ducks look to continue building momentum with a fourth straight win as they travel to face the Washington Huskies in Week 10. Kickoff at Husky Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game is scheduled to air on ABC.

Oregon improved to 7-1, following an emphatic victory over the Colorado Buffaloes in Week 9. Anthony Brown Jr. is coming off a career day with 307 passing yards, and has the Oregon offense playing at a very high level no matter who they match up against. It’ll be interesting to see if they can follow up on the high scoring week, facing a defense that has only given up 15.3 points in the previous three games.

At 4-4, Washington is in need of a big upset performance keep them afloat in the Pac 12 - North race.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Oregon -6.5
Total: 51.5

