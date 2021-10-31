No. 7 Oregon vs. Washington odds heading into game week

The Oregon Ducks look to continue building momentum with a fourth straight win as they travel to face the Washington Huskies in Week 10. Kickoff at Husky Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game is scheduled to air on ABC.

Oregon improved to 7-1, following an emphatic victory over the Colorado Buffaloes in Week 9. Anthony Brown Jr. is coming off a career day with 307 passing yards, and has the Oregon offense playing at a very high level no matter who they match up against. It’ll be interesting to see if they can follow up on the high scoring week, facing a defense that has only given up 15.3 points in the previous three games.

At 4-4, Washington is in need of a big upset performance keep them afloat in the Pac 12 - North race.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Oregon -6.5

Total: 51.5

