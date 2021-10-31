USC vs. Arizona State odds heading into game week

The USC Trojans travel to the desert in Week 10 where they’ll face the Arizona State Spartans. The teams will face off on Saturday, November 6 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, AZ. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

USC avoided embarrassment last Saturday, after nearly handing the Arizona Wildcats their first victory of the season. Running back Keaontay Ingram led the team for most of the game — racking up a career-high 204 yards and a touchdown. The Trojans were able to escape with the 41-34 win, but much more challenges will be presented in the coming weeks. They will also likely move forward without star wideout Drake London, following a devastating right ankle injury.

Arizona State lost their second-straight game last week, turning the ball over five times against the Washington State Cougars. Much adversity to overcome for both teams ahead of Week 10.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Arizona state -9

Total: 60.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.