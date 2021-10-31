No. 9 Wake Forest vs. North Carolina odds heading into game week

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons head to Chapel Hill for an in-state rivalry matchup in Week 10. Wake Forest will face North Carolina at Kenan Stadium on Saturday, November 6. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET and the game will air on ABC.

Wake Forest continues their push for an ACC championship after another conference win over the Duke Blue Devils in Week 9. Quarterback Sam Hartman is looking better every week. The Sophomore erupted for 402 yards and three touchdowns, while the Wake defense came through on a strong performance of its own after giving up 56 points to Army a week ago.

North Carolina looks to bounce back after losing two of the last three games. Sam Howell passed for 341 yards, a touchdown and interception against Notre Dame last Saturday, but his mobility has been much more exciting to watch.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Wake Forest -2

Total: 76

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.