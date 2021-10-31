San Diego State vs. Hawaii odds heading into game week

San Diego State heads into Week 10 of the College Football season with a matchup against Hawaii at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii at 11 p.m. ET, the late night special.

The Aztecs are heading into this Week 10 matchup with Hawaii after suffering their first loss of the season to fall to 7-1. San Diego State lost to Fresno State 30-20, falling behind early and not being able to recover in the contest. The Rainbow Warriors are coming off a 51-31 loss to Utah State to fall to 4-5 on the year.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: San Diego State -7

Total: 45.5

