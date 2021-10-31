Iowa State vs. Texas odds heading into game week

The Texas Longhorns will look to end the bleeding this wwek when traveling up to Ames to face the Iowa State Cyclones. This Big 12 matchup game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

The wheels have fallen off for Texas (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) as a 31-24 loss to Baylor this past Saturday marked their third consecutive defeat. The Longhorns were stonewalled by the Bears offensively as presumptive Heisman Trophy hopeful Bijan Robinson was held to just 43 yards off 17 carries.

Iowa state (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) will try to stay in the mix for the Big 12 Championship game after falling 38-31 to West Virginia on Saturday. They did get a solid performance out of Breece Hall, who ran the ball 24 times for 167 yards and a touchdown.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Iowa State -6.5

Total: 58.5

