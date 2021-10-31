No. 11 Oklahoma State vs. WVU odds heading into game week

The Oklahoma State Cowboys faces the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown, West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday, November 6 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

Oklahoma State dominated the Kansas Jayhawks at home to the tune of a 55-3 victory on Saturday. Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders completed 12-of-19 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Sanders also added 53 rushing yards and a score. The Pokes’ defense also forced the Jayhawks into three interceptions.

West Virginia is riding a two-game winning streak after defeating the Iowa State Cyclones 38-31 on Saturday. Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege completed 30-of-46 passes for 370 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Despite the two ints, Doege outplayed Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy. However, the Mountaineers’ defense could not stop ISU running back Breece Hall, who had a game-high 167 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Oklahoma State -3

Total: 50.5

