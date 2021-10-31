No. 17 Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds heading into game week

The Kentucky Wildcats head into a key matchup with Tennessee in Week 10 at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN2.

The Wildcats are looking to end a two-game skid and avoid dropping further down in the SEC East standings heading into Week 10. Kentucky has lost back-to-back games against Georgia and Mississippi State to fall to 6-2 on the season.

Meanwhile, UT is also looking to end a two-game losing streak on Saturday vs. Kentucky. The Vols enter this game coming off losses to Ole Miss and Alabama, so they can’t really hang their heads much about that. Tennessee will have an even tougher time having to go to Kentucky before facing UGA.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Kentucky -4

Total: 60.5

