No. 8 Notre Dame vs. Navy odds heading into game week

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish play their annual game with the Navy Midshipmen in Week 10. The game is set to take place on Saturday, November at Notre Dame Stadium with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to broadcast on NBC.

Notre Dame enters this game coming off a 44-34 win over North Carolina in Week 9. That helped the Irish improve to 7-1 on the season. Notre Dame has an easy schedule remaining with no more games vs. ranked opponents as of now. The Irish will likely need some help and to go undefeated the rest of the way to make the playoff.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Notre Dame -19.5

Total: 45.5

