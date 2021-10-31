No. 2 Cincinnati vs. Tulsa odds heading into game week

The second-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats will find out on Tuesday if they are in the first projected CFP field, but regardless, they have business to take care of in Week 10. Cincinnati hosts the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday, November 6 at Nippert Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game is scheduled to air on ESPN2.

Cincinnati is coming off another easy win, this one 31-12 over Tulane to help the Bearcats improve to 8-0. Cincinnati has four games remaining on the schedule counting this week vs. Tulsa. The big test will be in a few weeks when the Bearcats welcome in SMU in what could decide whether or not Cincy gets into the playoff.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Cincinnati -22

Total: 54.5

