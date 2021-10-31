No. 25 Pitt vs. Duke odds heading into game week

The Pitt Panthers aim to rebound from their second loss when the travel in Week 10 to face the scuffling Duke Blue Devils. Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday, November 6 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham. The game will air on ACC Network.

After falling to the Miami Hurricanes in embarrassing fashion last Saturday, the Panthers will look for a huge comeback performance in the upcoming week. Quarterback Kenny Pickett will try to build off his historic day, passing for 519 yards and three touchdowns.

Duke is coming off a discouraging 45-7 loss to Wake Forest, and face a Pitt defense that gave up 34 points in Week 9. The Blue Devils should be presented with an opportunity to at least get their offense going.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Pitt -21

Total: 61.5

