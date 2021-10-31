No. 24 SMU vs. Memphis odds heading into game week

The SMU Mustangs look to rebound from their first loss of the season as they travel to face the Memphis Tigers in Week 10. The game kicks off on Saturday, November 6 at noon ET at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. The game will air on ESPNU.

The Mustangs are looking to bounce back from a tough 44-37 shootout loss against Houston in Week 9. It cannot be debated that SMU has been a very good football team this year. While they haven’t played anyone in the top-25, their 42 points per game has been something to rave about.

Memphis has had a rough go of things in recent weeks. They’ve lost four of their last five games against unranked opponents, so hopefully they enter the week much more motivated. The Tigers should provide at least a decent fight this week on their home turf for SMU.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: SMU -7

Total: 72

