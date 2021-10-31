No. 13 Baylor vs. TCU odds heading into game week

The Baylor Bears faces the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, November 6 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on FOX.

Baylor has won three consecutive games after pulling off a 31-24 comeback victory against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon struggled in the win as he threw two interceptions but had a rushing touchdown. Running back Abram Smith had a game-high 113 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown. As a team, the Bears’ offense had 199 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Baylor’s defense did an excellent job of holding Heisman trophy candidate running back Bijan Robinson to 43 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown.

The Horned Frogs have lost three straight and four out of their last five games. TCU lost 31-12 on the road to the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday. Kendre Miller was the lone bright spot on TCU’s lackluster offense with 102 yards on 14 carries. But the Horned Frogs’ defense struggled in the run game, allowing 146 yards and three touchdowns. TCU is giving up 31.5 points and 204.4 rushing yards per game this season.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Baylor -6

Total: 57.5

