No. 5 Ohio State vs. Nebraska odds heading into game week

The Ohio State Buckeyes faces the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln, Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 6 at 12 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on TBD.

The Buckeyes have now won six consecutive games after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions 33-24 on Saturday at the Horseshoe. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud completed 22-of-34 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown. Running back TreVeyon Henderson had a game-high 152 yards on 28 carries and a touchdown. Ohio State’s defense held Penn State’s running game to 33 yards, but allowed quarterback Sean Clifford to throw for 361 yards and a touchdown. The Buckeyes also intercepted Clifford, which was one of three turnovers forced by Ohio State.

The Cornhuskers have lost three straight games after falling to the Purdue Boilermakers 28-23 at home on Saturday. Nebraska led Purdue 17-14 at the half, but was outscored 14-6 in the second half. Senior QB Adrian Martinez struggled under center, completing 14-of-29 passes for 269 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions. Nebraska is currently 1-5 in Big Ten conference play.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Ohio State -16

Total: 68.5

