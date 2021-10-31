 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 5 Ohio State vs. Nebraska odds heading into game week

The Buckeyes will travel to Lincoln to face the reeling Cornhuskers.

By Jovan C. Alford
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) calls an audible against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the fourth quarter at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio State Buckeyes faces the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln, Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 6 at 12 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on TBD.

The Buckeyes have now won six consecutive games after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions 33-24 on Saturday at the Horseshoe. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud completed 22-of-34 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown. Running back TreVeyon Henderson had a game-high 152 yards on 28 carries and a touchdown. Ohio State’s defense held Penn State’s running game to 33 yards, but allowed quarterback Sean Clifford to throw for 361 yards and a touchdown. The Buckeyes also intercepted Clifford, which was one of three turnovers forced by Ohio State.

The Cornhuskers have lost three straight games after falling to the Purdue Boilermakers 28-23 at home on Saturday. Nebraska led Purdue 17-14 at the half, but was outscored 14-6 in the second half. Senior QB Adrian Martinez struggled under center, completing 14-of-29 passes for 269 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions. Nebraska is currently 1-5 in Big Ten conference play.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Ohio State -16
Total: 68.5

