No. 16 Iowa vs. Northwestern odds heading into game week

A battle of two teams that have fallen short as of late will kick off in Chicago as the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Northwestern Wildcats in Chicago, Illinois on November 6th at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on an ESPN network, but we don’t know which one yet..

Iowa fell to a disappointing Wisconsin team yesterday 27-7 to likely kill their chances of playing in the Big Ten Championship Game. And speaking of disappointing, Northwestern has followed up an appearance in the title game a year ago with a 1-4 record in the conference, and just 3-5 overall. The Wildcats lost 41-14 to Minnesota on Saturday, so for any chance of bowl eligibility this is a key game for NU.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Iowa -11

Total: 40.5

