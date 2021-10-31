No. 10 Michigan vs. Indiana odds heading into game week

The Michigan Wolverines will need to bounce back from a blown lead to Michigan State last Saturday as they face the Indiana Hoosiers in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 6th at 7:30 p.m. The game is scheduled to air on Fox, and is a rare night game at The Big House.

Indiana is on their fourth quarterback and has failed to recapture the magic from last year’s “Windiana” season. The Hoosiers fell 38-35 at Maryland last Saturday.

Michigan slipped a bit in the polls, but would still control their destiny in the Big Ten East as long as a favored Ohio State team beats Michigan State on November 20th. The Wolverines blew a 17-point lead to “Little Brother” to blow their undefeated season, but are still a team with New Year’s Six bowl aspirations.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Michigan -18

Total: 49.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.