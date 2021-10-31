 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 10 Michigan vs. Indiana odds heading into game week

The Wolverines can still win the Big Ten, but they’ll need to get this one.

By Collin Sherwin
Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara unloads a deep pass during a college football game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Michigan Wolverines on October 30, 2021 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, MI. Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Michigan Wolverines will need to bounce back from a blown lead to Michigan State last Saturday as they face the Indiana Hoosiers in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 6th at 7:30 p.m. The game is scheduled to air on Fox, and is a rare night game at The Big House.

Indiana is on their fourth quarterback and has failed to recapture the magic from last year’s “Windiana” season. The Hoosiers fell 38-35 at Maryland last Saturday.

Michigan slipped a bit in the polls, but would still control their destiny in the Big Ten East as long as a favored Ohio State team beats Michigan State on November 20th. The Wolverines blew a 17-point lead to “Little Brother” to blow their undefeated season, but are still a team with New Year’s Six bowl aspirations.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Michigan -18
Total: 49.5

