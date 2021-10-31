No. 23 Penn State vs. Maryland odds heading into game week

The Penn State Nittany Lions are set to head down to College Park, MD, this week for a Big Ten East division showdown with the Maryland Terrapins. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

Penn State (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) couldn’t quite keep pace with Ohio State on Saturday, falling 33-24 in the ‘Horseshoe’. Quarterback Sean Clifford attempted 52 passes in the contest but only managed 361 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Maryland (5-3, 2-3) inched closer to bowl eligibility with a 38-35 victory over Indiana on Saturday. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa connected with Carlos Carriere for eight completions, 134 yards, and two touchdowns.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Penn State -11

Total: 56.5

