No. 6 Michigan State vs. Purdue odds heading into game week

We’ll have an early-November Big Ten battle in West Lafayette, IN, on Saturday as the Michigan State Spartans will pay a visit to the Purdue Boilermakers. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Michigan State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) is on cloud nine heading into the week after a thrilling 37-33 victory over in-state rival Michigan to win the Paul Bunyan Trophy. Running back Kenneth Walker III may have vaulted himself to the top of the Heisman Trophy leaderboard with his performance, rushing for 197 yards and five touchdowns in the victory.

Purdue (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) inched closer to bowl eligibility on Saturday with a 28-23 victory at Wisconsin. The Boilermaker defense picked off Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez four times in this matchup.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Michigan State -3

Total: 54

