What time is the 2021 Xfinity 500 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2021 Xfinity 500 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway on June 10, 2020 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, October 31 with the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. The race starts at 2 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. You can watch a live stream at NBC Sports Live.

The race is 500 laps covering 263 miles of track. It runs for less than four hours, usually finishing somewhere between 3:30 and 3:45. Last year, Chase Elliott won the race with a time of 3:40:27. The year prior, Martin Truex, Jr. ran it in 3:29:09.

This is also the track where the Cup Series runs the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 in the spring. Truex has won it the past two years with times of 3:54:25 and 3:23:56.

Truex is the favorite to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +450 to complete the Martinsville sweep this year. Last year’s champ, Elliott, is +600 to win. In between Truex and Elliott is current playoff leader Kyle Larson, who is +500 to win his fourth straight Cup Series race heading into next week’s Cup Series Championship.

