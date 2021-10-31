How to watch the Xfinity 500 via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Ridgeway, Virginia for its Halloween day playoff race. The circuit will be running the race at the Martinsville Speedway starting at 2 p.m. ET. The race will air on NBC.
If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBCSports.com/live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
Kyle Larson is on a roll heading into the final race before the Cup Series Championship next weekend in Phoenix. He has won three straight races and four in the playoffs this year. He has already clinched a spot in the final four, and awaits the remaining three. Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Busch currently top the list of drivers projected to make the Championship 4.
Larson is installed at +500 to win Sunday’s race, a notch behind Martin Truex, Jr., who is +450. Truex won the 2019 version of this race, and has also won the spring Martinsville race two straight years. Last year’s Xfinity 500 champ, Chase Elliott, is installed at +600 to win.
Starting Lineup
2021 Xfinity 500 race, full starting grid
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|2
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|4
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|5
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Team Penske
|7
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|8
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|9
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|11
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|12
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|13
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|14
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|15
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|16
|Ross Chastain
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|17
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|18
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|19
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|20
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|TrackHouse Racing
|21
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|22
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|23
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|24
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|25
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|26
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|27
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|28
|Erik Jones
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|29
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|30
|BJ McLeod
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports
|31
|Cody Ware
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|32
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|33
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|Rick Ware Racing
|34
|Joey Gase
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|35
|Justin Haley
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|36
|Quin Houff
|0
|StarCom Racing
|37
|Garrett Smithley
|15
|Rick Ware Racing
|38
|Timmy Hill
|66
|Motorsports Business Management