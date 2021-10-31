 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the Xfinity 500 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the RACE at the SPEEDWAY via live online stream.

By DKNation Staff
Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Freight Toyota, takes the green flag to start the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway on October 27, 2019 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Ridgeway, Virginia for its Halloween day playoff race. The circuit will be running the race at the Martinsville Speedway starting at 2 p.m. ET. The race will air on NBC.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBCSports.com/live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Kyle Larson is on a roll heading into the final race before the Cup Series Championship next weekend in Phoenix. He has won three straight races and four in the playoffs this year. He has already clinched a spot in the final four, and awaits the remaining three. Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Busch currently top the list of drivers projected to make the Championship 4.

Larson is installed at +500 to win Sunday’s race, a notch behind Martin Truex, Jr., who is +450. Truex won the 2019 version of this race, and has also won the spring Martinsville race two straight years. Last year’s Xfinity 500 champ, Chase Elliott, is installed at +600 to win.

Starting Lineup

2021 Xfinity 500 race, full starting grid

Pos. Driver Car # Team
1 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports
2 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports
3 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
4 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
5 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske
6 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske
7 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
8 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
9 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
10 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
11 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
12 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
13 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports
14 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
15 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
16 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
17 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing
18 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
19 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
20 Daniel Suarez 99 TrackHouse Racing
21 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
22 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
23 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
24 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
25 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
26 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
27 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
28 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
29 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports
30 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports
31 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing
32 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports
33 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing
34 Joey Gase 53 Rick Ware Racing
35 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports
36 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing
37 Garrett Smithley 15 Rick Ware Racing
38 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management

