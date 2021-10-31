NFL picks, Week 8: Predicting every game against the spread

The NFL returns for Week 8 and we have one wild game under our belt. The Packers went on the road to beat the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium and pulled it out with a late interception to send the traveling Packers home happy. Unfortunately, this week’s slate is pretty rough and that might end up being the best game of the weekend.

We get three big divisional matchups that could offer some interest. The Colts host the Titans, the Browns host the Steelers, and the Saints host the Bucs. The other interesting matchup is going to depend on the injury report. The Cowboys and Vikings are playing on Sunday Night Football, and we still don’t know if Dak Prescott is going to play. He’s a game-day decision, so if you think he’ll play, get your bets in now. If you think he’ll sit, you have to decide if Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard can do enough to keep the offense moving.

With that, we’re back with more picks against the spread. Last week was a rough one. I did manage 3-2 with my best bets, but I was 4-8-1 overall. All odds below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Each week, I’ll also pull out my five best bets. These are based on Sunday morning lines, so they’re not necessarily best bets I grabbed earlier in the week before some of the current line movement.

Titans (+2.5) over Colts

Steelers (+4.5) over Browns

49ers (-4) over Bears

Bucs (-4.5) over Saints

Rams (-16.5) over Texans

Here are all my picks for Week 7.

Packers vs. Cardinals (-6.5): Packers — WIN

Rams vs. Texans (+16.5): Rams

Steelers vs. Browns (-4.5): Steelers

Eagles vs. Lions (+3.5): Lions

49ers vs. Bears (+4): 49ers

Panthers vs. Falcons (-3): Falcons

Dolphins vs. Bills (-14): Bills

Bengals vs. Jets (+11.5): Bengals

Titans vs. Colts (-2.5): Titans

Patriots vs. Chargers (-4.5): Chargers

Jaguars vs. Seahawks (-4): Seahawks

Washington vs. Broncos (-3.5): Washington

Bucs vs. Saints (+4.5): Bucs

Cowboys vs. Vikings (-3): Vikings (pending Dak Prescott injury)

Giants vs. Chiefs (-10): Chiefs

