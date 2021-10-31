Is HBO’s Succession airing on Halloween?

Just because there will be trick-or-treaters on your streets doesn’t mean you’ll have to miss the hottest serial drama on pay cable right now. HBO’s Succession is airing an episode on Halloween Night, Sunday, October 31st at 9:00 p.m. ET. You can watch it on both the regular TV channel as well as the HBO Max streaming service.

If the ghouls and ghosts linger a bit longer, an encore presentation airs immediately afterwards at 10:00 p.m. ET as well. This week’s edition is Season 3, Episode 3 “The Disruption.”

If you don’t have HBO Max, it’s free for all HBO subscribers that have the channel included in their cable or streaming package, or those that sign-up online for a streaming-only subscription you can purchase even if you don’t have pay TV. The show begins at 9 p.m. ET on both the network and HBO Max, but if you’re streaming on Max you can fast-forward past the opening credits and finish the episode about 90 seconds ahead of social media friends that are also watching.

And you can also play in DraftKings Sportsbook’s free-to-play pool for the episode, where with $500 available for correctly picking during the episode! It’s completely free and a great way to get ready for tonight’s show.