Opening odds for Week 10 of the college football season

Here are the latest opening lines for Week 10 of the 2021 college football season at opening from Circa Sports.
Missouri vs No. 1 Georgia
Point spread: Georgia -39
Point total: 61.5
Tulsa vs. No. 2 Cincinnati
Point spread: Cincinnati -22
Point total: 54.5
LSU vs. No. 3 Alabama
Point spread: Alabama -29
Point total: 63.5
No. 5 Michigan State vs. Purdue
Point spread: Michigan State -3
Point total: 57.5
No. 6 Ohio State vs. Nebraska
Point spread: Nebraska -16
Point total: 68.5
No. 7 Oregon vs. Washington
Point spread: Oregon -7
Point total: 51.5
Navy vs. No. 8 Notre Dame
Point spread: Notre Dame -19.5
Point total: 43.5
Indiana vs. No. 9 Michigan
Point spread: Michigan -18
Point total: 49.5
No. 10 Wake Forest vs. North Carolina
Point spread: UNC -2
Point total: 78.5
No. 11 Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia
Point spread: Oklahoma State -3
Point total: 50.5
No. 12 Auburn vs. No. 13 Texas A&M
Point spread: Texas A&M -6
Point total: 50
No. 14 Baylor vs. TCU
Point spread: Baylor -6
Point total: 50.5
No. 16 UTSA vs. UTEP
Point spread: UTSA -9
Point total: 53
No. 18 Tennessee vs. No. 18 Kentucky
Point spread: Kentucky -4
Point total: 62.5
No. 19 Iowa vs. Northwestern
Point spread: Iowa -10
Point total: 40.5
No. 20 Houston vs. South Florida
Point spread: Houston -12.5
Point total: 56.5
No. 21 Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern
Point spread: Coastal -18
Point total: 62.5
No. 22 Penn State vs. Maryland
Point spread: Penn State -11
Point total: 60.5
No. 23 SMU vs. Memphis
Point spread: SMU -7
Point total: 72.5
No. 25 Fresno State vs. Boise State
Point spread: Fresno -5.5
Point total: 61.5
