Opening odds for Week 10 of the college football season

We’ve got an early look at Week 10 point spreads for the biggest games in college football.

Phidarian Mathis #48 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts a after a play against Tennessee Volunteers at Bryant Denny Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Photo by Marvin Gentry/Getty Images

Here are the latest opening lines for Week 10 of the 2021 college football season at opening from Circa Sports.

Missouri vs No. 1 Georgia

Point spread: Georgia -39
Point total: 61.5

Tulsa vs. No. 2 Cincinnati

Point spread: Cincinnati -22
Point total: 54.5

LSU vs. No. 3 Alabama

Point spread: Alabama -29
Point total: 63.5

No. 5 Michigan State vs. Purdue

Point spread: Michigan State -3
Point total: 57.5

No. 6 Ohio State vs. Nebraska

Point spread: Nebraska -16
Point total: 68.5

No. 7 Oregon vs. Washington

Point spread: Oregon -7
Point total: 51.5

Navy vs. No. 8 Notre Dame

Point spread: Notre Dame -19.5
Point total: 43.5

Indiana vs. No. 9 Michigan

Point spread: Michigan -18
Point total: 49.5

No. 10 Wake Forest vs. North Carolina

Point spread: UNC -2
Point total: 78.5

No. 11 Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia

Point spread: Oklahoma State -3
Point total: 50.5

No. 12 Auburn vs. No. 13 Texas A&M

Point spread: Texas A&M -6
Point total: 50

No. 14 Baylor vs. TCU

Point spread: Baylor -6
Point total: 50.5

No. 16 UTSA vs. UTEP

Point spread: UTSA -9
Point total: 53

No. 18 Tennessee vs. No. 18 Kentucky

Point spread: Kentucky -4
Point total: 62.5

No. 19 Iowa vs. Northwestern

Point spread: Iowa -10
Point total: 40.5

No. 20 Houston vs. South Florida

Point spread: Houston -12.5
Point total: 56.5

No. 21 Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern

Point spread: Coastal -18
Point total: 62.5

No. 22 Penn State vs. Maryland

Point spread: Penn State -11
Point total: 60.5

No. 23 SMU vs. Memphis

Point spread: SMU -7
Point total: 72.5

No. 25 Fresno State vs. Boise State

Point spread: Fresno -5.5
Point total: 61.5

