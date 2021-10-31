Austin Ekeler is starting himself in his own fantasy football lineup

The Los Angeles Chargers host the New England Patriots in Week 8, and it would appear they will have running back Austin Ekeler available. The Chargers added Ekeler to the injury report on Thursday with a hip injury and he sat out practice on Thursday and Friday. The team listed him as questionable on the final injury report.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley offered up some insight about the decision and was optimistic Ekeler could play. Per Mike Reiss, Staley said that Ekeler, “just came up a little bit sore after the [Wednesday] practice. It didn’t happen during the practice. He just had a little bit of soreness in his hip. He felt much better these last two days. Real hopeful that he can play.”

On Saturday, Ekeler posted a screenshot of his fantasy football lineup for Week 8 and he had included himself. That’s not a guarantee of anything, but we’ll take it as a positive sign about his availability. Additionally, late Saturday night, Adam Schefter reported that Ekeler told ESPN he would play on Sunday. Start him in your fantasy football lineups accordingly.