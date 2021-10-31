Opening odds for UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington

UFC 267 is barely in our rear view mirror, but it’s already time for the next major event. UFC 286 is taking place at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 6, just a week removed from 267. The event gets going at 6 p.m. ET with the early preliminary card, and wraps when the main card gets started at 10 p.m.

The event will run the gamut of viewing options. The early prelims will be streamed via UFC Fight Pass. The prelims get going at 8 p.m. and will air on ESPNews and ESPN+. The main card gets going at 10 p.m. and will be an ESPN+ PPV. The event will wrap sometime after midnight.

We get a second straight weekend of two championship bouts. In UFC 267, Petr Yan won a unanimous decision over Cory Sandhagen to claim the bantamweight interim title and Glover Teixeira stunned Jan Blachowicz with a second-round submission victory to win the light heavyweight title. This week, the men’s welterweight and women’s strawweight titles are on the line.

Men’s welterweight champion Kamara Usman will defend his title against Colby Covington in a rematch of their 2019 “Fight of the Night” at UFC 245. Usman won on a fifth-round TKO that was the latest knockout in UFC title fight history.

The co-main event will see women’s strawweight champ Rose Namajunas put her title on the line in a rematch against Zhang Weili. Namajunas won the title at UFC 261 with a first-round knockout on a head kick.

Below is a rundown of opening odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ve already seen movement in the welterweight title fight. Usman opened at -305 to win but is now -320. The biggest favorite heading into fight week is welterweight Ian Garry. He opened at -365 to beat Jordan Williams, but the odds have come down a bit to -350.

Opening odds

Main card

Kamaru Usman, welterweight champ: -305

#1 Colby Covington: +240

Rose Namajunas, strawweight champ: -115

#1 Zhang Weili: -105

#2 Justin Gaethje, lightweight: -180

#4 Michael Chandler: +155

#14 Shane Burgos, featherweight: -210

Billy Quarantillo: +175

#8 Frankie Edgar, bantamweight: +150

#13 Marlon Vera: -170

Preliminary card

Alex Pereira, middleweight: -250

Andreas Michailidis: +200

Al Iaquinta, lightweight: +135

Bobby Green: -155

Phil Hawes, middleweight: TBD

Chris Curtis: TBD

#11 Edmen Shahbazyan, middleweight: +120

Nassourdine Imavov: -140

Ian Garry, welterweight: -365

Jordan Williams: +280

Early preliminary card

Gian Villante, heavyweight: +110

Chris Barnett: -130

Aleksa Camur, light heavyweight: -135

John Allan: +115

Melsik Baghdasaryan, featherweight: TBD

T.J. Laramie: TBD

CJ Vergara, flyweight: +135

Ode’ Osbourne: -155

