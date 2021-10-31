Canelo vs. Plant odds: Opening and current lines for super middleweight unification bout

We’ve reached fight week for arguably the biggest fight of the year. Until we get a heavyweight unification bout, Canelo Álvarez vs. Caleb Plant for the undisputed super middleweight title is going to have to do.

The fight has been in the works since Canelo beat Billy Joe Saunders in May, and the November 6th date was finalized in September. Canelo opened as a -900 favorite while Plant was a +600 underdog. Since the odds opened, Canelo has grown to a -1000 favorite, and him winning by stoppage has increased from -190 to -210.

Canelo comes into the fight with a record of 56-1 and holding the the WBA (super), WBC, WBO, and The Ring titles. Plant comes into the fight at 21-0 and holding the IBF title. Canelo is the king of the division, but beating Plant would effectively clean out the division for the time being.

Opening and current odds for Canelo Álvarez vs. Caleb Plant

Opening

Canelo: -900

Plant: +600

Total rounds: 9.5 (over +105, under -130)

Winning method: Canelo by KO/TKO/DQ -190

October 31

Canelo: -1000

Plant: +600

Total rounds: 9.5 (over -105, under -115)

Winning method: Canelo by KO/TKO/DQ -210

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.