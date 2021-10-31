Derrick Henry dealing with lower leg injury in Week 8 vs. Colts, returns to game

1:41 p.m. update- Tennessee fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Henry has re-entered Sunday’s contest. The Titans certainly could not have afforded to lose their top weapon in a pivotal divisional showdown.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has exited Sunday’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with an apparent lower leg injury. He was spotted on the sidelines with his right cleat off and is being evaluated by trainers.

.@NFLonCBS cameras showing Derrick Henry getting some medical attention on sideline. Right cleat was off, was walking a bit gingerly. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) October 31, 2021

Of course losing the NFL rushing leader would not be a good thing for the Titans, who are currently trailing their AFC South rival 14-0 late in the first quarter. The juggernaut running back only had two carries for four yards before exiting the game.

Henry’s game-breaking abilities is unmatched by any other running back in the NFL and he’s truly the workhorse for the Tennessee offense. Entering Sunday, he had 191 carries for 869 yards and 10 touchdowns.