Chris Boswell OUT with concussion in Week 8 vs. Browns

UPDATE: Boswell is out with a head injury. Punter Pressley Harvin appears to be the emergency backup.

UPDATE: Boswell hasn’t returned to the field after halftime. He is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return.

#Steelers kicker Chris Boswell not on field as halftime winds down. Punter Pressley Harvin III is practicing kickoff and CB Cameron Sutton is working on his holding.#Browns — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) October 31, 2021

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell has exited the team’s Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns with an injury.

He suffered the injury during an unsuccessful fake field goal attempt where he attempted a pass and was rocked by Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott.

Here's that #Steelers' fourth-down fake field goal with kicker Chris Boswell that really didn't work. pic.twitter.com/DY6eDgJUBi — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) October 31, 2021

Chris Boswell out of the medical tent but is being helped by several folks to the locker room. Holding his head a bit, too. Not good. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) October 31, 2021

As you can see, this decision to attempt a fake field goal in a 3-3 game obviously went awry and the Steelers will be in a bit of a predicament coming out of the locker room for the second half if Boswell isn’t cleared to play for the rest of the AFC North battle. No other kicker has attempted a kick for Pittsburgh all year long.

This wasn’t without precedent, however, as Boswell successfully completed a touchdown pass to Alejandro Villanueva off a fake back in 2018. The veteran kicker was money entering Sunday, making 11-of-12 field goal attempts and successfully drilling all 12 extra points.