Robby Anderson returns to game after hard hit in Week 8 vs. Falcons

Update: Anderson has returned to the contest after taking that massive hit in the third quarter. The Panthers just took a 12-10 lead, so his services will definitely be needed if this game goes to the wire.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson exited Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons after taking a jarring hit from safety Erik Harris. It is unknown when he’ll return.

#Falcons safety Erik Harris just BLASTED Robby Anderson. pic.twitter.com/pouAvjkpdH — Cam Marino (@MarinoNFL) October 31, 2021

The wideout took this massive hit on his first and only target of the afternoon.