Robby Anderson returns to game after hard hit in Week 8 vs. Falcons

Panthers WR suffered an injury in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Nick Simon Updated
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Update: Anderson has returned to the contest after taking that massive hit in the third quarter. The Panthers just took a 12-10 lead, so his services will definitely be needed if this game goes to the wire.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson exited Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons after taking a jarring hit from safety Erik Harris. It is unknown when he’ll return.

The wideout took this massive hit on his first and only target of the afternoon.

