Jets QB Mike White returns to Week 8 game vs. Bengals

Update: White is back in the game, and Jets fans are happy about it.

Mike White back in to cheers from the "crowd" — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) October 31, 2021

The New York Jets are suffering some key injuries at the most important position in football, with quarterback Mike White going down against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8. White was in the game because Zach Wilson is out multiple weeks with a knee injury. He eventually jogged off the field on his own power.

Jets QB Mike White is down and in a lot of pain.



Josh Johnson is getting ready to enter the game. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 31, 2021

This is bad news for the Jets, who were already on the backup quarterback in White. Johnson isn’t going to give them much offensively, which means managers who have Jets players in DFS and fantasy lineups are likely going to see some disappointing returns going forward. Until Wilson returns, it’s best to keep Jets players out of your fantasy lineups.

The Bengals lead the Jets 17-14 in Week 8. White had 259 passing yards and one touchdown in the start, but did throw two interceptions. Let’s see if the Jets can pull out a win despite turmoil at the quarterback position.