Van Jefferson returns to field in Week 8 vs. Texans

UPDATE: Jefferson returned back to Sunday’s game with 6:46 left in the fourth quarter, per Jourdan Rodrigue.

Los Angeles Rams second-year wide receiver Van Jefferson was shaken up after making a 68-yard reception in the third quarter against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Jefferson was getting his knee evaluated on the training table and put a compression sleeve over it, per Jourdan Rodrigue.

Jefferson is the Rams’ second-leading receiver with three receptions (five targets) for 88 yards. This season, the young wide receiver has established himself as Los Angeles’ third receiver. Last week, the former Florida Gator standout scored his third touchdown of the season against the Detroit Lions. Jefferson also had four receptions (seven targets) for 43 yards.

It’s good to see that Jefferson’s injury is not significant as the Rams have their game in check against the Texans. Los Angeles will be looking to feature the 6-foot-1 wideout throughout the rest of season, especially with DeSean Jackson reportedly requesting a trade. Jefferson will continue to be a player to target on the waiver wire.