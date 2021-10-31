 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Khalil Herbert returns to game in Week 8 vs. 49ers

Bears RB Khalil Herbert suffered a head/neck injury in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Nick Simon Updated
San Francisco 49ers v Chicago Bears Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Update: Herbert has returned to the game. Great news for the running back deficient Bears.

Update: Herbert is out of the medical tent and has gone to the locker room. He is questionable to return.

Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert has exited Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers with an apparent head injury. Herbert took a knee to the head while trying to recover a fumble.

This is not good for the Bears, whose running back situation has now reached crisis levels with Damien Williams going down earlier in the contest.

The rookie Herbert has stepped in and carved out a role for himself within the Chicago offense over the past few weeks. He broke out with a 75-yard performance against the Raiders in Week 5 before breaking off 97 yards and a touchdown against the Packers a week later. He then notched 100 yards in last week’s blowout loss to the Buccaneers.

The Bears trail the 49ers by a touchdown at the start of the fourth, so we’ll see if the rookie can find his way back into the action.

