Jalen Reagor carted to locker room with ankle injury in Week 8 vs. Lions

Philadelphia Eagles second-year wide receiver Jalen Reagor is questionable to return with an ankle injury in Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, per Jeff McLane. Reagor suffered the injury on a jet sweep inside the red zone in the first quarter and was carted off the field.

Reagor was used extensively in the Eagles’ first two offensive possessions in the first quarter against the Lions. The former TCU receiver had two carries for 21 yards. Last week, young wideout had two receptions (two targets) for 25 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders.

With Reagor’s availability up in the air, we’ll see likely see Greg Ward Jr. handling punt return duties and could see him receive some snaps on offense. Along with Ward, the Eagles will look for rookie DeVonta Smith and second-year receiver Quez Watkins to be factor in today’s game against the Lions. Watkins has one reception for 16 yards, while Smith has yet to record a catch.