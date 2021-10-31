Sam Darnold OUT with concussion in Week 8 vs. Falcons

Update: Darnold is out for the rest of the game with a concussion. He’ll have to pass through concussion protocol before being cleared for next week’s game against the NEw England Patriots.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has exited the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 8 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons with an apparent head/rib injury after taking a massive hit. Backup QB PJ Walker is in for the Carolina starter.

my god Sam Darnold got blasted pic.twitter.com/4gaQNX8GR1 — alex (@highlghtheaven) October 31, 2021

Darnold has been extremely mobile in his first year in Carolina in comparison to his time with the Jets. Entering Sunday, he had 26 carries for 100 yards and five touchdowns through seven games this season. Through 12 games last season in New York, he had 37 carries for 217 yards and two touchdowns.

There is no word on Darnold’s condition, but the Panthers would certainly like to have their starting signal-caller back on the field as this NFC South showdown comes down to the wire.