T.Y. Hilton being evaluated for concussion in Week 8 vs. Titans

UPDATE: Hilton is being evaluated for a concussion, per Mike Johnson.

Indianapolis Colts veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton suffered a potential head injury, after his head came down hard on turf, per Mike Giardi. Hilton was seen walking to sideline under his own power.

Hilton was listed as questionable heading into today’s game with a quad injury. Along with the quad, Hilton dealt with a neck injury that keep him out until last week’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. The veteran wide receiver reportedly thought about retirement back in the summer.

In Sunday’s game against the Titans, Hilton had two receptions (five targets) for 16 yards. It should be interesting to see if the veteran receiver returns to the game. If he does not come back, Indianapolis will roll with second-year wideout Michael Pittman Jr. and veteran Zach Pascal at receiver. Pittman has recorded eight receptions (12 targets) for 40 yards and two scores, while the Pascal has put up four receptions (six targets) for 34 yards.