Ryan Tannehill being checked for concussion in Week 8 vs. Colts, returns in overtime

Update: Tannehill has passed the concussion check and is back in the game for the Titans.

The Tennessee Titans are going to overtime against the Indianapolis Colts with the score tied 31-31 after a wild last few minutes but the Titans might be without their quarterback for the extra period.

QB Ryan Tannehill is being checked for a concussion on the sideline. Backup Logan Woodside came in to take the knee going into overtime, so it appears to be a serious check. Tannehill has been productive in Week 8, passing for 241 yards and three touchdowns. He has also thrown two interceptions though, which have prevented the Titans from putting up more points on the board in regulation.

The Colts were favored to win this contest according to DraftKings Sportsbook despite losing to the Titans earlier in the season. It appeared Tennessee had this game won late in regulation but Indianapolis was able to draw a pass interference penalty to set up a tying touchdown.