James Robinson suffers ankle injury in Week 8 vs. Seahawks, questionable to return

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson has exited the team’s Week 8 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury. He is questionable to return.

Losing Robinson for the afternoon would be a blow to a Jaguars team trying to pick up their second consecutive victory of the season after defeating the Dolphins in London before last week’s bye.

The second-year back from Illinois State has picked up where he left off from his breakout rookie campaign and has been a consistent force within an inconsistent Jacksonville offense. Entering Sunday’s matchup in the Pacific Northwest, he had 460 rushing yards on 5.5 yards per carry and five touchdowns to his credit in six games. Before exiting Sunday’s game, he was following that same pace with four carries for 22 yards.

If he misses the rest of the ballgame, the Jags will have to rely on veteran backup Carlos Hyde to help dig them out of their current deficit.