How the NFL playoff picture looks coming out of Week 8

The NFL is headed into the late afternoon games in Week 8, to be followed by Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football. We’re midway through Week 8, which means we still have ten more weeks of football. The playoff picture has a long way to go to get sorted out, but there’s plenty to track this weekend with some big wins and huge upsets.

The Packers got the week going with a road upset of the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. That moved Green Bay into the No. 1 seed for the time being. Sunday’s 1 p.m. slarte has brought us the biggest upset of the weekend and one of the bigger ones this season. The Jets welcomed the Bengals to town and proceeded to punch them in the mouth and secure a 34-31 upset. The Titans now move into first place after a wild OT win over the Colts.

Here’s a look at what the playoff picture looks like Sunday afternoon with plenty of football remaining. We’ll update following the 4:05/4:25 p.m. games, and then again after Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football.

1. Tennessee Titans, 6-2

2. Buffalo Bills, 6-2

3. Las Vegas Raiders, 5-2

4. Baltimore Ravens, 5-2

5. Los Angeles Chargers, 4-2

6. Cincinnati Bengals, 5-3

7. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4-3

Outside looking in: Cleveland Browns (4-4), Denver Broncos (3-4), Kansas City Chiefs (3-4), Indianapolis Colts (3-5)

NFC playoff picture

1. Green Bay Packers, 7-1

2. Arizona Cardinals, 7-1

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 6-1

4. Dallas Cowboys, 5-1

5. Los Angeles Rams, 7-1

6. New Orleans Saints, 3-2

7. Minnesota Vikings, 3-3

Outside looking in: Carolina Panthers (4-4), Atlanta Falcons (3-4), San Francisco 49ers (3-4)