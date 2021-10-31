2022 NFL Draft order: Who improved, who hurt case in Week 8

The Detroit Lions have generally looked like a team that is going to be competitive to some degree most weeks, even when they know losses are going to pile up. Week 8 was not one of those weeks. In a game some thought was one of their last best chances to get a win, the Lions were blown out at home by a not so great Philadelphia Eagles squad.

The Lions lost 44-6 and dropped to 0-8. They have some potentially winnable games remaining against teams like Chicago and Atlanta, but there is a very good chance the Lions go 0-17. For now, they hold a one-game lead over Miami and Houston atop the 2022 NFL Draft board. The Dolphins (Eagles get the pick) and Texans are tied at 1-7.

Here’s the draft order for the top four teams, all of whom currently have one or no wins. Congrats to the Jets for moving out with a win over the Bengals. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon. We’ll be updating this list throughout the day as results come in.