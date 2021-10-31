Allen Robinson one target, one catch, at halftime vs. 49ers

Chicago Bears starting wide receiver Allen Robinson has gotten off to a rough start on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. The veteran receiver has one reception (one target) for 10 yards.

Second-year wide receiver Darnell Mooney is currently the team’s leading wide receiver with four receptions (five targets) for 35 yards. Along with Mooney, tight ends Cole Kmet and Jesse James have more targets (6) and receptions (5) than Robinson. The 28-year-old wide receiver is coming off a quiet performance last week against Tampa Bay, where he had two receptions (four targets) for 16 yards.

Robinson last scored a touchdown in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The veteran wide out has expected to be a big time player in fantasy football this season. But he has not been able to find a connection with rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Robinson will try to be a bigger factor in the second half against the Niners.