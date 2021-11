Opening odds for Week 9 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 9. DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled opening odds for next week earlier this week. They provided the lookahead lines to give us a look at what we can expect in Week 9.

The lines will re-open this evening, and any movement will speak volumes. We won’t see a ton of movement, although Falcons-Saints is likely to see some with Jameis Winston suffering a bad knee injury on Sunday against the Bucs. We’ll see some other moves, but plenty will just be a point here or there.

Here’s our full list of Week 9 opening odds from Wednesday at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update once the odds re-open Sunday evening.

9 p.m. update: We’ve updated for all but Broncos-Cowboys, Vikings-Ravens, and Falcons-Saints.

Re-opened point spread: Colts -10.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Colts -550, Jets +400

Opening point spread: Colts -14

Opening point total: 44.5

Opening moneyline: Colts -900, Jets +600

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Saints-5

Opening point total: 45

Opening moneyline: Saints -235, Falcons +190

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Cowboys -7

Opening point total: 48.5

Opening moneyline: Cowboys -320, Broncos +250

Re-opened point spread: Patriots -3

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Patriots -160, Panthers +140

Opening point spread: Patriots -1.5

Opening point total: 43.5

Opening moneyline: Patriots -125, Panthers +105

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Ravens -5.5

Opening point total: 50.5

Opening moneyline: Ravens -235, Vikings +190

Re-opened point spread: Bengals -3

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Bengals -155, Browns +135

Opening point spread: Bengals -3

Opening point total: 45.5

Opening moneyline: Bengals -155, Browns +135

Re-opened point spread: Bills -13.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Bills -760, Jaguars +525

Opening point spread: Bills -11

Opening point total: 50.5

Opening moneyline: Bills -550, Jaguars +400

Re-opened point spread: Dolphins -7

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Dolphins -335, Texans +260

Opening point spread: Dolphins -7

Opening point total: 45

Opening moneyline: Dolphins -335, Texans +260

Re-opened point spread: Raiders -3

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Raiders -160, Giants +140

Opening point spread: Raiders -2.5

Opening point total: 48

Opening moneyline: Raiders -140, Giants +120

Re-opened point spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Chargers -165, Eagles +145

Opening point spread: Chargers -3.5

Opening point total: 49.5

Opening moneyline: Chargers -165, Eagles +3.5

Re-opened point spread: Chiefs -2.5

Point total: 54

Moneyline: Chiefs -140, Packers +120

Opening point spread: Chiefs -2.5

Opening point total: 54

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -140, Packers +120

Re-opened point spread: Cardinals -3

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Cardinals -150, 49ers +130

Opening point spread: Cardinals -3

Opening point total: 47.5

Opening moneyline: Cardinals -150, 49ers +130

Re-opened point spread: Rams -6

Point total: 54.5

Moneyline: Rams -265, Titans +215

Opening point spread: Rams -4.5

Opening point total: 53

Opening moneyline: Rams -200, Titans +170

Re-opened point spread: Steelers -6.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Steelers -280, Bears +225

Opening point spread: Steelers -4.5

Opening point total: 40.5

Opening moneyline: Steelers -210, Bears +175

