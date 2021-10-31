Opening Week 9 Jets vs. Colts odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 8 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 9. The New Your Jets and Indianapolis Colts will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday Night Football.

The Jets had one of the most surprising wins of the weekend, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 34-31 despite entering as double-digit underdogs without Zach Wilson. Ryan White was able to move the ball down the field consistently, completing 37 of 45 attempts for 405 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. The Colts are coming off a brutal loss to the Tennessee Titans 34-31 in overtime. Carson Wentz threw an inexcusable interception late in the fourth quarter and after leading the team to a game-tying touchdown drive, another interception set up the Titans in field goal range for the win.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Jets-Colts Week 9 primetime matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Colts -10.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Colt s-550, Jets +400

Opening point spread: Colts -14

Opening point total: 44.5

Early pick: Colts -10.5

While the win over the Bengals was impressive, let’s not let one performance change the perception of the Jets, which are 2-5 and have yet to win on the road this season. White looked good in his first career start, but it’s tough to have too much confidence for an offense that scored more than 20 points just twice this season. Meanwhile, the Colts are getting close to must-win mode with a 3-5 record, and they’ll get back on track Thursday night.

