Opening Week 9 Patriots vs. Panthers odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 8 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 9. The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Patriots held on for a big road win over the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 on Sunday to improve to 4-4 for second place in the AFC East in large part due to a 26-yard interception return for a touchdown for Adrian Phillips. The Panthers snapped a four-game losing streak in a 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Sam Darnold has really been struggling, and he left the game with a concussion late in the game.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Patriots-Panthers Week 9 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Patriots -3

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Patriots -160, Panthers +140

Opening point spread: Patriots -1.5

Opening point total: 43.5

Early pick: Under 43

It’s tricky to make this wager not knowing the health status of one of the starting quarterbacks, but we’re still confident in the under. The Panthers are a very one-sided team with the third best defense in opponent yards per play, while the offense ranks No. 29 in yards per play. The difference is not as large for the Patriots, but their defense is the strength of the team.

