Opening Week 9 Browns vs. Bengals odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 8 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 9. The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Baker Mayfield returned to the field for the Browns on Sunday after missing a game with a shoulder injury, but Cleveland came up short in a 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers to drop to last place in a competitive AFC North at 4-4. The Bengals were part of one of the most surprising results of the NFL weekend with a 34-31 loss to the New York Jets, which started a backup quarterback, to drop to 5-3 and a half-game behind the Baltimore Ravens in the division.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Browns-Bengals Week 9 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Bengals -3

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Bengals -155, Browns +135

Opening point spread: Bengals -3

Opening point total: 45.5

Early pick: Under 46

Cleveland and Cincinnati rank as two of the top defenses in the NFL from an opponent yards per play perspective and with an important divisional game, motivation should not be an issue for these defenses to get after it. The Browns have especially found themselves in low-scoring games as nobody has scored more than 17 points each of their last two games. As long as this total stays above the key number of 44, there’s a decent amount of value in the under.

