Opening Week 9 Bills vs. Jaguars odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 8 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 9. The Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Bills never trailed on Sunday, but they were in a bit of a battle with the Miami Dolphins, which trailed by one possession in the fourth quarter, but Buffalo pulled away for a 26-11 win to improve to 5-2 as the only team in the AFC East above .500. The Jaguars went down early and did not score against the Seattle Seahawks till the 1:49 mark of the fourth quarter in a 31-7 loss to drop to 1-6.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Bills-Jaguars Week 9 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Bills -13.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Bills -760, Jaguars +525

Opening point spread: Bills -11

Opening point total: 50.5

Early pick: Bills -13.5

It is fairly difficult to envision a scenario in which one could place a bet on the Jaguars and be confident considering they just gave up 31 points to an offense led by Geno Smith. Buffalo should score plenty of points, and it’s the defense advantage the Bills have that is the reason they’re in a good position to cover. Buffalo’s defense ranks No. 1 in opponent yards per play, while the Jaguars are second-to-last in that category.

