Opening Week 9 Texans vs. Dolphins odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 8 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 9. The Texans and Dolphins will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

After scoring a combined eight points in the previous two games, the Houston Texans trailed the Los Angeles Rams 38-0 after three quarters on Sunday before scoring a few touchdowns late to make it a 38-22 loss. Miami kept it close against the Buffalo Bills, which pulled away late in the fourth quarter for a 26-11 win. Both teams will enter with seven-game losing streaks and 1-7 records.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Texans-Dolphins Week 9 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Dolphins -7

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Dolphins -335, Texans +260

Opening point spread: Dolphins -7

Opening point total: 45

Early pick: Dolphins -7

For as bad as Miami has been, at least the Dolphins have kept games close. Four of their losses have come by three points or less, so the team has to feel like this is finally their shot to win a game, while Houston is just looking to stay competitive against another NFL team. The Texans have lost by double digits in all but one game this season, and there’s a good chance that happens again.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.