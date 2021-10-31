Rob Gronkowski start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might welcome back tight end Rob Gronkowski when they travel to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 8. However, exactly how much he’ll play is unclear.

Gronk is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game due to a mix of rib and lung injuries. He was limited in practice, but the expectation is that he’ll be able to play on Sunday. Beat writer Rick Stroud is reporting Gronk will be looking at primarily situational work rather than a full workload. Stroud suggested the tight end “could be a factor in the red zone, third down etc.”

This raises an issue for fantasy football managers. If you have rolled with OJ Howard, or prefer some alternatives in the late slate of games, you might want to consider those other options. Gronk could provide some TD-only value, but otherwise it’s just too hard to know what he’ll do. If you are a big underdog in your matchup and need a lot of upside, I could see some value in just rolling the dice on a big Gronk day if things fall right.