Opening Week 9 Bears vs. Steelers odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 8 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 9. The Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football.

Justin Fields had one of the best highlights of the weekend on a 22-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 23-22. However, things went bad from there with a missed extra point on the next play and a few scores for the San Francisco 49ers, who won 33-22. The Pittsburgh Steelers hung on to beat the Cleveland Browns 15-10 in a much-needed AFC North victory to improve to 4-3.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Steelers-Bears Week 9 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Steelers -6.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Steelers -280, Bears +225

Opening point spread: Steelers -4.5

Opening point total: 40.5

Early pick: Under 40.5

The strengths of both teams come on the defensive side of the ball, and points will be at a premium on Monday night. The Bears rank dead last in the NFL offensively in yards per play, while the Steelers are not a whole lot better at No. 25 in that category. It would be nice if the total could increase a half-point to get to 41 before placing this wager, but the under is still a solid play.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.