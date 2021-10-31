Opening Week 9 Titans vs. Rams odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 8 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 9. The Tennessee Titans and LA Rams will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football.

The Titans overcame an early 14-0 deficit midway through the first quarter to beat the Indianapolis Colts 34-31 on Sunday to improve to 6-2 as they continue to pull away with the lead in the AFC South. The Rams took care of business in a 38-22 victory over the Houston Texans in a score that is quite deceiving. Los Angeles held a 38-0 lead going into the fourth quarter before Houston added a few late touchdowns.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Titans-Rams Week 9 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Rams -6

Point total: 54.5

Moneyline: Rams -265, Titans +215

Opening point spread: Rams -4.5

Opening point total: 53

Early pick: Over 54.5

The Rams have continued to show they are an offensive force this season with high point totals and an offense that ranks No. 2 in yards per play to this point of the season. Los Angeles has a solid defense, but the one area where they struggle is against the run where they rank No. 24 in opponent yards per rush attempt, which isn’t a great sign going up against Derrick Henry. Expect a shootout on Sunday.

