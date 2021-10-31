Opening Week 9 Cardinals vs. 49ers odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 8 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 9. The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The Cardinals lost their first game of the season, losing 24-21 to the Packers after Kyler Murray threw an end zone interception to close out the game and dropping to 7-1. Notably, Murray suffered a foot injury late in the game and his status for Week 9 is uncertain. The 49ers beat the Bears 33-22 on Sunday to snap a four-game losing streak and improve to 3-4. The 49ers lost 17-10 at Arizona in Week 5 and contained Murray in fairly impressive fashion in the near upset.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Cardinals-49ers Week 9 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Cardinals -3

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Cardinals -150, 49ers +130

Opening point spread: Cardinals -3

Opening point total: 47.5

Early pick: 49ers +3

This is a tough game to figure out. The 49ers gave the Cardinals a tough time in Arizona back in Week 5, but Trey Lance started that game. Whether he returns to the starting lineup this season, the Cardinals were facing a QB nobody had seen in significant regular season play. Maybe advantage Cardinals? On the other hand, the Cardinals will be without J.J. Watt and could be playing a banged-up Kyler Murray. Advantage 49ers? Take the points with the home squad, although this line could move with the injury report and an update on Murray.

